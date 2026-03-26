Insider Buying: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Purchases $100,094.40 in Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) Director Maria Elena Giner acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,094.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,094.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.50. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

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Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Consolidated Water

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,467.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 335.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

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