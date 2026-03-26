Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.66 and last traded at GBX 157, with a volume of 1773209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.75.

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Harworth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £505.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 457.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.17.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Harworth Group

In other Harworth Group news, insider Phil Redding bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 per share, for a total transaction of £63,200. Also, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 21,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £33,734.20. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 94,100 shares of company stock worth $14,712,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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