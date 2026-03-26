Insider Selling: Buckle (NYSE:BKE) SVP Sells $1,438,282.72 in Stock

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 29,281 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,438,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,723.84. This trade represents a 38.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Michelle Hoffman sold 719 shares of Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $35,950.00.

Buckle Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Buckle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,970,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,118,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Buckle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,475,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

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Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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