UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,602,066.40 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $3,602,066.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,333,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,999,883.60. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $3,552,037.70.

On Monday, March 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $3,722,135.28.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $3,732,141.02.

On Monday, March 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $3,702,123.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $2,335,305.06.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,474,537.34.

On Monday, March 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $2,392,263.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $2,601,112.14.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $2,689,714.50.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $2,550,482.22.

UWM Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on UWM from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in UWM by 5,681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

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United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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