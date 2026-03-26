Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $28.71

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.6133.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Report on EQNR
Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA
Key Equinor ASA News
Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adura (Shell‑Equinor JV) secured a $3 billion reserve‑based lending facility to support UK North Sea operations — strengthens project financing, lowers execution risk and signals bank confidence in North Sea cashflows. Shell-Equinor JV Adura secures $3 billion lending facility
- Positive Sentiment: Equinor expanded its 2026 share‑buyback first tranche and increased treasury holdings (to ~2.51%), which supports EPS and reduces float — a direct shareholder‑friendly action. Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~34% month‑over‑month to ~20.0M shares, easing short‑selling pressure and potentially supporting near‑term upside given average daily volumes. Equinor ASA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (context)
- Positive Sentiment: Operational growth in Brazil: Equinor started drilling producer/injector wells at the Raia gas project and is planning further Santos Basin exploration — supports upstream production outlook. Equinor starts drilling at Brazil’s Raia, eyes new Santos Basin exploration in 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Renewables expansion in Brazil: a 230 MW Esquina do Vento wind project adds renewable capacity and diversifies growth toward 2028 operations. EQNR Expands Brazil Footprint With Esquina do Vento Wind Project
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Anders Opedal noted at CERAWeek that the EU is unlikely to increase Russian gas imports — a macro read that can keep European gas supply tight and support prices, benefiting upstream suppliers like Equinor. CERAWEEK Equinor CEO says EU unlikely to increase Russian gas imports
- Positive Sentiment: Operational/logistics update: awarded helicopter services contract in Bergen (two S‑92s) — small but pragmatic move to secure offshore transport capacity. Equinor ASA (EQNR) Bolsters Helicopter Capacity in Bergen
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded EQNR to “equal weight” from “underweight” but set a $40.40 price target — an upgrade in stance but a target that implies limited near‑term upside relative to current trading. Finviz (Morgan Stanley note)
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity was reported, which signals elevated trader/speculator interest but is ambiguous on direction until positions are revealed. Equinor ASA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)
Equinor ASA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.35. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.
In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.
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