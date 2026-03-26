Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $28.71

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.6133.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Key Equinor ASA News

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.35. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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