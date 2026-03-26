MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $320.97 and last traded at $310.5610, with a volume of 948054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.72.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,072 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 138,269 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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