GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $16,067,501.55 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 325 shares in the company, valued at $7,458.75. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

GitLab News Summary

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and momentum remain a constructive backstop — recent coverage highlights that GitLab beat revenue and EPS expectations and delivered ~23% YoY revenue growth, which supports the longer‑term fundamental case. Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction

Q4 results and momentum remain a constructive backstop — recent coverage highlights that GitLab beat revenue and EPS expectations and delivered ~23% YoY revenue growth, which supports the longer‑term fundamental case. Neutral Sentiment: New pricing model (Duo Agent pricing & credits) is changing the investment story — the Yahoo Finance piece discusses how the pricing shift could affect monetization and customer economics; impact will depend on adoption and how guidance/metrics evolve. How GitLab’s New Duo Agent Pricing And Credits Model Has Changed Its Investment Story

New pricing model (Duo Agent pricing & credits) is changing the investment story — the Yahoo Finance piece discusses how the pricing shift could affect monetization and customer economics; impact will depend on adoption and how guidance/metrics evolve. Neutral Sentiment: Some short‑interest reports are inconsistent (multiple feeds show zero/”NaN” or conflicting volumes), suggesting a data/reporting glitch — monitor for corrected filings before drawing conclusions.

Some short‑interest reports are inconsistent (multiple feeds show zero/”NaN” or conflicting volumes), suggesting a data/reporting glitch — monitor for corrected filings before drawing conclusions. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by director Matthew Jacobson — disclosed sales on March 19–20 totaling roughly 1.16M shares at ~$22–$23 per share (proceeds >$26M). Large director exits can be perceived as a negative signal and may increase near‑term supply pressure. Matthew Jacobson Sells 459,799 Shares InsiderTrades Report

Large insider selling by director Matthew Jacobson — disclosed sales on March 19–20 totaling roughly 1.16M shares at ~$22–$23 per share (proceeds >$26M). Large director exits can be perceived as a negative signal and may increase near‑term supply pressure. Negative Sentiment: William Blair downgraded GitLab to an Underperform, signaling increased bearish analyst sentiment that can pressure the stock and reduce demand from institutional investors. William Blair downgrades GitLab (GTLB)

William Blair downgraded GitLab to an Underperform, signaling increased bearish analyst sentiment that can pressure the stock and reduce demand from institutional investors. Negative Sentiment: Significant short interest reported mid‑March: one snapshot shows ~15.39M shares short (~11.6% of float) as of March 13 with ~1.7 days to cover — elevated short interest can amplify downside on weak news or if sentiment deteriorates (note: other feeds show inconsistent figures; monitor official short‑interest release).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,163 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 148.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,406 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 251.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,545,000 after buying an additional 3,227,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

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GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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