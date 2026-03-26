Corundum Group Inc. Has $9.58 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 992,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,632,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,698,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $11,141,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,496.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 92,318 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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