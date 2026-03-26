Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Stake Boosted by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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