Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.6250.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,665.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

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Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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