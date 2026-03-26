Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $263,599.80 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $263,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 481,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,759.98. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $254,832.20.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $251,210.80.

On Monday, March 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $255,594.60.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $247,017.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $457,617.39.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $285,672.80.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $484,845.47.

On Thursday, March 5th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $495,056.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

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Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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