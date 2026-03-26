Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK opened at $128.08 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK
Trending Headlines about Duke Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and fundamentals showed resilience — Duke topped EPS expectations ($1.50 vs. $1.49) and posted revenue above estimates; the stock trades at a mid-20s P/E and analysts expect ~6.33 EPS for the year, supporting the rally. Duke Energy trading and earnings summary
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategic upside from Sunbelt footprint — analysis argues Duke’s Sunbelt assets position it to capture rising AI/data-center demand, which could drive incremental load and grid upgrade revenues. Duke Energy: Prime Sunbelt Assets Set It Up For AI Tailwinds
- Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy Florida customer relief programs reduce near-term bill pressure — storm cost charges were removed (lowering typical bills) and ~ $30.5M in assistance aided ~31k customers in 2025, which may reduce arrears and regulatory friction. Energy Bill Assistance Available for Qualified Duke Energy Florida Customers
- Neutral Sentiment: Customer relations/PR focus — coverage highlights efforts (with AES Indiana example) to rebuild customer trust and service reliability; execution on these initiatives matters but impact on near-term earnings is uncertain. AES Indiana and Duke Energy seek to rebuild trust with customers
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector peers show similar tailwinds — bullish takes on CenterPoint (CNP) and Ameren underline industry-wide demand for grid upgrades and data-center connections; these stories highlight shared opportunities and competitive dynamics. Here’s Why CNP Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now Ameren Poised for Growth on Rising Power Demand & Investments
- Negative Sentiment: Local opposition to data centers in Rowan County could delay interconnection approvals or raise costs — residents protested a Duke Energy hearing, signaling possible permitting, political and PR headwinds for new data-center hookups. ‘Nobody wants it here.’ Rowan County residents rail against data centers at Duke Energy hearing
- Negative Sentiment: Political and environmental pressure in North Carolina — town officials and groups are urging the governor to push Duke toward faster renewable adoption, which could increase near-term capex or regulatory constraints. NC town, environmental groups urge Gov. Stein to push Duke on renewable energy
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
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