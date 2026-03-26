Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $128.08 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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