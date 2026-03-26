APN Resources’ (APN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of APN Resources (LON:APN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 315 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 price target on shares of APN Resources in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of APN Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 251.25.

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APN Resources Stock Up 0.9%

APN opened at GBX 217 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £542.50 million and a P/E ratio of 25.83. APN Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 104.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.09.

APN Resources (LON:APN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

APN Resources Company Profile

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Applied Nutrition plc (LSE: APN) is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products with a stated aim of being the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group sells products in over 85 countries worldwide and has a diverse product range, targeting elite athletes, gym goers and health-conscious consumers. Applied Nutrition has developed and launched four ranges under the umbrella of the Applied Nutrition brand – Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance.

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