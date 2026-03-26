Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,319 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $72,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,737,557,000 after buying an additional 820,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,001,063,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after buying an additional 630,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after acquiring an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $159.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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