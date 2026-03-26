Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $47,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,089,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,444 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1,216.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,143,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 250.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after buying an additional 905,529 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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