SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,561,789 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 24,368.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $35,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,207 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $49,620,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 626.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,771,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $58,404,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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