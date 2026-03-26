Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,007,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,524,000 after buying an additional 754,060 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,247,000 after buying an additional 424,388 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 29,043.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,748,000 after buying an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 547,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,354,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,308.89.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows into BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) accelerated, with one report showing a large daily inflow that helped reverse several weeks of outflows — this supports fee and AUM growth for BlackRock’s digital-asset business. Bitcoin ETF inflows

Institutional inflows into BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) accelerated, with one report showing a large daily inflow that helped reverse several weeks of outflows — this supports fee and AUM growth for BlackRock’s digital-asset business. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock publicly projects material revenue from its crypto business (reports cite a $500M annual revenue target), underpinning investor expectations for new fee streams beyond traditional asset management. Crypto revenue outlook

BlackRock publicly projects material revenue from its crypto business (reports cite a $500M annual revenue target), underpinning investor expectations for new fee streams beyond traditional asset management. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock Canada announced final March cash distributions for its iShares Premium Money Market ETF, a routine product distribution that supports the firm’s stable ETF franchise and signals ongoing product activity in core cash management offerings. iShares money market distribution

BlackRock Canada announced final March cash distributions for its iShares Premium Money Market ETF, a routine product distribution that supports the firm’s stable ETF franchise and signals ongoing product activity in core cash management offerings. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock executives continue to lean into AI and tokenization as structural growth themes (CEO Larry Fink’s letters and commentary). This frames long-term strategy and product development but is a gradual catalyst rather than an immediate earnings driver. AI strategic framing

BlackRock executives continue to lean into AI and tokenization as structural growth themes (CEO Larry Fink’s letters and commentary). This frames long-term strategy and product development but is a gradual catalyst rather than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are expecting BlackRock’s upcoming quarterly results to show steady, high single-digit bottom-line growth — a reminder that near-term moves may be earnings-driven. Earnings preview

Analysts are expecting BlackRock’s upcoming quarterly results to show steady, high single-digit bottom-line growth — a reminder that near-term moves may be earnings-driven. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern on social channels surged after reports of $1.2B in private-credit withdrawals, fueling bearish sentiment about redemptions in private markets — a potential pressure point for BlackRock’s private-credit strategy and near-term AUM stability. Private credit withdrawals

Investor concern on social channels surged after reports of $1.2B in private-credit withdrawals, fueling bearish sentiment about redemptions in private markets — a potential pressure point for BlackRock’s private-credit strategy and near-term AUM stability. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation and inquiries: Pomerantz announced an investigation into BlackRock investor claims, and there are active class-action notices tied to BlackRock-affiliated TCP Capital (TCPC) — litigation risk can pressure sentiment and add legal/PR distraction. Pomerantz investigation TCPC lawsuit

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $55,971,514.62. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BLK opened at $981.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,055.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,084.14. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

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