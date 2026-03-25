SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,015 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the February 26th total of 24,712 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SKK Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of SKK stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. SKK has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SKK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors.

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