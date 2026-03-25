Critical Review: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neuronetics and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vicarious Surgical 1 2 0 0 1.67

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 695.45%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $149.16 million 0.68 -$39.00 million ($0.59) -2.47 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$63.22 million ($8.26) -0.11

This table compares Neuronetics and Vicarious Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Neuronetics has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -26.15% -121.26% -27.67% Vicarious Surgical N/A -184.13% -112.50%

Risk and Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Vicarious Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

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Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Vicarious Surgical

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Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

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