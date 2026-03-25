Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX) Short Interest Update

Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 111 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 26th total of 336 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cambria Tax Aware ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAX opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. Cambria Tax Aware ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.66.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Tax Aware ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Tax Aware ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Cambria Tax Aware ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Cambria Tax Aware ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tax Aware ETF (TAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US stocks with value and quality characteristics and low or no dividend yields. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation without distributing high dividend income or taxable gains. TAX was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by Cambria.

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