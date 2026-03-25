WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 62 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 26th total of 126,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield. UNIY was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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