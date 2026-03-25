United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.95, but opened at $95.84. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares last traded at $94.29, with a volume of 2,385,832 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United announced a major fleet and product push — adding 250+ aircraft through April 2028, boosting premium-seat capacity and new onboard products that should raise revenue per seat over time. PR Newswire

United announced a major fleet and product push — adding 250+ aircraft through April 2028, boosting premium-seat capacity and new onboard products that should raise revenue per seat over time. Positive Sentiment: Product innovations (e.g., United Relax Row and more premium cabins including Polaris lie-flat on more aircraft) support a premium revenue strategy that can improve margins long term. Yahoo / United release

Product innovations (e.g., United Relax Row and more premium cabins including Polaris lie-flat on more aircraft) support a premium revenue strategy that can improve margins long term. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: UBS raised its price target (to $135) and maintained a Buy view, which can attract buyers despite near-term headwinds. Benzinga

Analyst support: UBS raised its price target (to $135) and maintained a Buy view, which can attract buyers despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports flagged a large increase in March, but the published numbers are zero/NaN across filings — this appears to be a data error rather than a true shift in short positioning (no measurable days-to-cover).

Short-interest reports flagged a large increase in March, but the published numbers are zero/NaN across filings — this appears to be a data error rather than a true shift in short positioning (no measurable days-to-cover). Neutral Sentiment: Government/operations: Congress appears closer to a shutdown deal that would fund DHS/TSA pay — this reduces operational disruption risk if passed. Yahoo

Government/operations: Congress appears closer to a shutdown deal that would fund DHS/TSA pay — this reduces operational disruption risk if passed. Negative Sentiment: Jet fuel and geopolitical risk: Management warned jet fuel could stay elevated (oil >$100/bbl) and said fares might need to rise up to ~20% if costs persist — higher fares risk demand destruction and slower traffic growth. Fox Business

Jet fuel and geopolitical risk: Management warned jet fuel could stay elevated (oil >$100/bbl) and said fares might need to rise up to ~20% if costs persist — higher fares risk demand destruction and slower traffic growth. Negative Sentiment: Capacity cuts: United announced trimming some unprofitable flights over the next two quarters to defend margins amid soaring fuel — this reduces near-term revenue and can pressure consensus estimates. Yahoo / Investing.com

Capacity cuts: United announced trimming some unprofitable flights over the next two quarters to defend margins amid soaring fuel — this reduces near-term revenue and can pressure consensus estimates. Negative Sentiment: Broker adjustment: Citigroup trimmed its price target (to $132), a modest signal of analyst caution on fundamentals amid the fuel/geo risks. AmericanBankingNews

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its position in United Airlines by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.