Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Decreases By 85.6%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,523 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 26th total of 73,080 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,286 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,286 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 654,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,959 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 202,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 273,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 83.8% during the third quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period.

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PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,407. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both federal and New York State income taxes. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), a global fixed income investment firm. PNI invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the state of New York, its municipalities and related public authorities.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed with a focus on New York state general obligation and revenue bonds, including transportation, education, healthcare and utility-backed securities.

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