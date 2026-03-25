Short Interest in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Grows By 1,848.3%

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,390 shares, an increase of 1,848.3% from the February 26th total of 174 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Price Performance

BDGS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 2,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

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Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility. BDGS was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Bridges.

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