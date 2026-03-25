Comparing West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. West Shore Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and West Shore Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $18.48 million 1.77 $1.68 million $0.72 19.79 West Shore Bank $36.87 million 1.30 $4.41 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

West Shore Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp.

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Shore Bank has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and West Shore Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 9.15% 4.26% 0.48% West Shore Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats West Shore Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

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Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About West Shore Bank

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West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit. The company also offers ATM/debit, credit, and gift and travel cards; wealth planning process, investment management, trusts and estates, retirement planning, west shore investment services; savings bonds; and direct deposit, overdraft, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, merchant card, ACH and wire, sweep accounts, positive pay, bill pay, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Ludington, Michigan.

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