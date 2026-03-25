Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU) Short Interest Up 1,709.4% in March

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,092 shares, an increase of 1,709.4% from the February 26th total of 2,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOEU traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. 14,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

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Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:BOEU Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

Further Reading

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