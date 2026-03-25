First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,169 shares, an increase of 708.8% from the February 26th total of 1,010 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 2.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 50,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,451. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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