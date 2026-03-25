EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,529 shares, an increase of 1,225.5% from the February 26th total of 568 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,795. EVgo has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

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EVgo Company Profile

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EVgo, Inc (NASDAQ: EVGOW) is a leading operator of public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company designs, installs, owns and operates DC fast chargers, offering charging speeds from 50 kW up to 350 kW. EVgo’s network is purpose-built to support individual drivers, electric vehicle fleets and rideshare services, providing reliable access to high-power charging at retail, grocery, parking and hospitality locations.

EVgo’s service offerings include pay-as-you-go charging, subscription plans for frequent users and customized solutions for fleet operators seeking to electrify delivery, logistics and rideshare fleets.

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