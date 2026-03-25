Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Buckle Trading Up 0.2%

Buckle stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 413,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,211. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

Insider Activity

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 48,860 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,462,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,634.06. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 29,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,438,282.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,723.84. This represents a 38.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,993,072. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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