Short Interest in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Grows By 1,117.2%

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 265,474 shares, an increase of 1,117.2% from the February 26th total of 21,811 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Australian Oilseeds

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Australian Oilseeds stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

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Australian Oilseeds Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:COOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,168. Australian Oilseeds has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Australian Oilseeds in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

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Australian Oilseeds Limited (Nasdaq: COOT) is an Australia-based plant-based ingredients company specializing in the cultivation, processing and distribution of functional food seeds. The company’s core product lines include organic and non-GMO chia, hemp, quinoa and buckwheat seeds, as well as derived powders, oils and protein concentrates. Operating from its processing facility in New South Wales, Australian Oilseeds oversees its supply chain from local farmer partnerships through to finished ingredients for food manufacturers and health-oriented brands.

Product applications span the nutritional supplement, functional food and plant-based protein markets, with clients in Australia, North America, Europe and Asia.

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