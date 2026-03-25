Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,602 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 26th total of 282,301 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Garden Stage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garden Stage currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garden Stage

Garden Stage Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Garden Stage stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Garden Stage Limited ( NASDAQ:GSIW Free Report ) by 244.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.72% of Garden Stage worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSIW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 14,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,700. Garden Stage has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Garden Stage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Garden Stage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Oriental Moon Tree Limited.

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