KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the February 26th total of 198 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KGHM Polska Miedz
KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance
About KGHM Polska Miedz
KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS: KGHPF) is a leading Polish mining and metallurgical company specializing in the extraction and processing of copper and precious metals. Headquartered in Lubin, Poland, the company operates an integrated business model that spans exploration, mining, smelting and refining. KGHM is known for producing copper cathodes, wire rod and a range of semi‐finished copper products, along with significant volumes of silver, gold and other byproducts such as molybdenum and nickel.
The company’s core operations are anchored in the Legnica‐Głogów Copper Belt in southwestern Poland, where it runs several underground and open-pit mines.
Further Reading
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