Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Up 1,692.3% in March

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 797,895 shares, a growth of 1,692.3% from the February 26th total of 44,517 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 438,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 373,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Rallybio by 485.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113,031 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Rallybio by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rallybio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

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Rallybio Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLYB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 100,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 1,046.39%.The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Company Profile

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Rallybio Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people living with rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific approach leverages diverse modalities—including monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and enzyme replacement—to address high‐unmet‐need conditions in areas such as immunodeficiency, metabolic disorders and dermatologic diseases. Rallybio’s pipeline is designed to advance through registrational clinical trials with the goal of delivering first‐in‐class or best‐in‐class therapies to patients who currently have limited or no approved treatment options.

Among Rallybio’s lead programs is RBX‐100, an investigational therapy for congenital athymia, a rare pediatric immunodeficiency.

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