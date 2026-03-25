Short Interest in Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Increases By 546.9%

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 951 shares, an increase of 546.9% from the February 26th total of 147 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on AAPG shares. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price target on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Read Our Latest Report on AAPG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International
Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.