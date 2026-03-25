Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,736 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 26th total of 165,352 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,743 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 191,743 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTES traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 341,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,973. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

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