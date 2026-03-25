AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) Short Interest Up 382.9% in March

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 151,286 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the February 26th total of 31,326 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AleAnna has an average rating of “Sell”.

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AleAnna Stock Up 40.9%

Insider Transactions at AleAnna

NASDAQ:ANNA traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 60,909,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.90 million, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of -0.02. AleAnna has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

In other AleAnna news, major shareholder C John Wilder sold 91,373 shares of AleAnna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $348,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,667.79. The trade was a 75.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 325,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,557 over the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AleAnna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AleAnna during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in AleAnna in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in AleAnna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Key AleAnna News

Here are the key news stories impacting AleAnna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical energy shock lifted demand expectations and sparked a large rally in ANNA, with coverage noting an 87% move in recent sessions that helped trigger today’s follow-through. AleAnna (ANNA) Stock Rockets 87% on Middle East Energy Crisis

Geopolitical energy shock lifted demand expectations and sparked a large rally in ANNA, with coverage noting an 87% move in recent sessions that helped trigger today’s follow-through. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental-interest angle: analysts/coverage point to an Italian gas opportunity for AleAnna and emphasize the stock’s tiny float, which can magnify supply/demand-driven price moves. AleAnna: Italy’s Gas Opportunity Meets A Tiny Float

Fundamental-interest angle: analysts/coverage point to an Italian gas opportunity for AleAnna and emphasize the stock’s tiny float, which can magnify supply/demand-driven price moves. Positive Sentiment: Short-interest increased materially mid‑March (reported ~151,286 shares on Mar 13, up ~383% vs Feb 26) — still a small % of shares (~0.4%) but low days-to-cover (~0.2) which can create squeeze potential during heavy buying.

Short-interest increased materially mid‑March (reported ~151,286 shares on Mar 13, up ~383% vs Feb 26) — still a small % of shares (~0.4%) but low days-to-cover (~0.2) which can create squeeze potential during heavy buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting is inconsistent across data snapshots (several later prints show 0 shares/NaN), suggesting reporting lags or data errors; interpret short-squeeze risk cautiously.

Short-interest reporting is inconsistent across data snapshots (several later prints show 0 shares/NaN), suggesting reporting lags or data errors; interpret short-squeeze risk cautiously. Negative Sentiment: After the big rally, investors engaged in profit-taking when reports surfaced that President Trump signaled a pause on Iran strikes, triggering a premarket pullback and heightened intra‑day volatility. Why Is AleAnna Stock Falling Monday?

After the big rally, investors engaged in profit-taking when reports surfaced that President Trump signaled a pause on Iran strikes, triggering a premarket pullback and heightened intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: High short-term risk: tiny float plus huge volume means price can reverse quickly — several outlets noted a premarket slip following the prior session’s surge. ANNA stock slips premarket after 87% rally in previous session

AleAnna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

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