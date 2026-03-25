Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stagwell (STGW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW):

3/21/2026 – Stagwell was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/16/2026 – Stagwell was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

3/11/2026 – Stagwell was given a new $8.00 price target by Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Stagwell was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/6/2026 – Stagwell had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Stagwell was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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