InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Short Interest Down 86.5% in March

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 226 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 26th total of 1,675 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. 2,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.15.

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InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively and primarily invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies globally. Stock selection is based on quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors. SCAP was launched on Dec 11, 2023 and is issued by InfraCap.

Further Reading

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