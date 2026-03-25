WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,039 shares, an increase of 1,529.7% from the February 26th total of 616 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned about 19.13% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ DVQQ traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Dividend Announcement

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%. DVQQ was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

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