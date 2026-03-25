MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 257 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the February 26th total of 1,947 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Price Performance
BNKD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637. The company has a market cap of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $283.80.
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