Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) & Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Head to Head Survey

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tankers has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordic American Tankers and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ardmore Shipping 0 2 2 1 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.92%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.55%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Nordic American Tankers.

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Ardmore Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $182.54 million 6.72 $12.27 million $0.07 82.79 Ardmore Shipping $310.20 million 2.09 $41.01 million $0.89 17.84

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tankers. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 6.39% 2.47% 1.28% Ardmore Shipping 13.22% 7.02% 5.86%

Dividends

Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Nordic American Tankers pays out 971.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ardmore Shipping pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Nordic American Tankers on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. Ardmore Shipping Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

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