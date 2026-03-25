Short Interest in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP) Declines By 90.4%

Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,280 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 26th total of 55,160 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cantor Equity Partners III Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAEP remained flat at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Cantor Equity Partners III has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

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Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 43.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Cantor Equity Partners III by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAEP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cantor Equity Partners III from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on Cantor Equity Partners III

About Cantor Equity Partners III

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

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