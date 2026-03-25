Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.3125.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Trading Up 3.2%

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

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Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited is a New Zealand-based medical device company that specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of products and systems for respiratory care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Headquartered in Auckland, the company focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions that enhance patient outcomes across a range of acute and chronic respiratory conditions.

The company’s product portfolio includes humidification systems used in mechanical ventilation, high-flow nasal cannula therapy devices for adult and neonatal care, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines and interfaces for sleep apnea treatment, as well as medical devices for non-invasive ventilation.

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