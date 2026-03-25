Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Astrana Health Trading Up 0.9%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Astrana Health by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $24.02 on Friday. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

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Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

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