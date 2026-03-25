StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 23,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 22,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and operating self-storage facilities across Canada. The company’s portfolio includes properties under the StorageVault, The Storage Box and Guardian Self Storage brands, offering a range of unit sizes and amenities designed to meet both personal and commercial needs.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, StorageVault Canada has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of new facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.