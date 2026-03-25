Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKF) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.40 and last traded at $53.40. 266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

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Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel.

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