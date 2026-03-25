Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.1550. 396,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 821,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

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Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Claros Mortgage Trust

The stock has a market cap of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

In related news, CEO Richard Mack bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,717,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,765.30. The trade was a 1.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Edward Walter purchased 25,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,960. This trade represents a 357.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $224,300 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 231,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 116.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust is a specialty finance company structured as a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages a portfolio of newly originated, conventional residential mortgage loans guaranteed or insured by U.S. government‐sponsored enterprises. The company concentrates on Agency collateral, including loans backed by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, aiming to generate current income while preserving capital through high‐quality, credit‐enhanced assets.

Under an external management agreement with Claros Mortgage Capital Advisors LLC, the firm leverages a seasoned team to source, underwrite and service mortgage assets.

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