Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Precipio has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Precipio Stock Down 1.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Precipio has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Precipio by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 103,210 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precipio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Precipio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

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Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

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