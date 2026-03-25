Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zeta Network Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Network Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Zeta Network Group Trading Down 11.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Network Group

Shares of Zeta Network Group stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88. Zeta Network Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $2,800.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zeta Network Group stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.08% of Zeta Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Network Group

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Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services.

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