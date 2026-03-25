Equillium (EQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Equillium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.81. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Equillium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equillium

In related news, COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 185,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $327,249.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 191,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,941.44. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,001 shares of company stock worth $998,895. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Equillium by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium’s pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody’s established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

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